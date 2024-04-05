Forum on LGBTQ+ rights in Michigan to be held in Buchanan

A flag is pictured at Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla., on Feb. 26, 2024, as students and community members gathered to call for better protections for LGBTQ+ students.

BUCHANAN — A public forum on the state of LGBTQ+ civil rights in Michigan and related issues in the 2024 elections will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.

The featured speakers are Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for LGBTQ+ rights with ACLU of Michigan; Emme Zanotti, director of advocacy and civic engagement with Equality Michigan; and MaryJo Schnell, executive director of OutCenter Southwest Michigan. The moderator will be the senior center’s executive director, Adam Burck, who’s a representative of One Buchanan, a city of Buchanan board that serves as the catalyst to create an inclusive community.

The forum is organized by One Buchanan and the OutCenter Southwest Michigan.

Admission is free, but registration is required at https://www.outcenter.org/lgbtq-civil-rights-forum.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Buchanan forum to discuss LGBTQ+ rights in Michigan