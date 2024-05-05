Forty year-old Sarasota man was killed walking along Clark Road Saturday night

A 40-year-old Sarasota man was killed walking along Clark Road Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was attempting to walk north across all lanes of SR 72 (Clark Road), in front of approaching traffic shortly before 9 pm Saturday.

Two vehicles were traveling west on Clark Road, on the right lane, approaching the intersection with Swift Road, one vehicle behind the other. The front of the first vehicle hit the pedestrian and his body came to rest in the travel lanes of Clark Road. The second vehicle then collided with the pedestrian, the department said in its incident report. The report did not state what caused the first car to hit the man, who was not identified by the department.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

