Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize

Tierra Barley won a $50,000 Powerball prize using a set of numbers she copied from a fortune cookie. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

May 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play Powerball and won a $50,000 prize.

Tierra Barley told Virginia Lottery officials she always uses the set of numbers she copied from the slip of paper inside a fortune cookie when she plays Powerball.

She bought a ticket bearing those numbers from the Varina Superstore Supermarket on Darbytown Road in Henrico and scored a $50,000 prize when she matched five numbers.

Barley said her good luck almost turned sour when she nearly left the ticket behind at the store when she left to take her daughter to the park.

The player said she returned to the store and was able to retrieve her ticket with help from another customer.