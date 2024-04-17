Fort Wright police searching for man accused of robbing gas station at gunpoint
Fort Wright police searching for man accused of robbing gas station at gunpoint
Fort Wright police searching for man accused of robbing gas station at gunpoint
Looking for a new portable air compressor to add to your garage this year? This one from DeWalt is a popular choice and it's on sale for 20% off right now.
Taylor Swift is dropping easter eggs like crazy about "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's everything we know about her new album.
Boston Dynamics has revealed an all-electric version of its Atlas robot that looks even more dexterous and agile than previous models.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Ooni's largest pizza oven yet can accommodate a 20-inch pie. It also offers dual-zone cooking, upgraded gas burners and Bluetooth connectivity.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
Rivos made headlines in 2022 after Apple filed a trade secrets suit against it, which accused Rivos of hiring away dozens of Apple engineers and using confidential info to develop chips to rival the iPhone maker's own. The company denied the allegations and countersued Apple for unfair competition. Apple ended up settling its lawsuit in February.
Netflix has been accused of using AI-manipulated imagery in the true crime documentary 'What Jennifer Did.'
Threads is testing a new search feature that will allow users to filter results by recency, Adam Mosseri confirmed.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Never change, Gronk.
It's like self-care in a cup — this floral tumbler will keep her well-hydrated this spring.
Be a backyard big shot this summer... or just look like one!
Rivian's new Charging Reliability Scores will use owners' charging data to rate the fastest and most reliable chargers in the country.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.