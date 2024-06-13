Will Fort Worth’s water wheel ever see the light of day? Trinity River project hits a snag

Fort Worth’s Trinity River water wheel initiative is facing significant changes as plans are being reworked.

The project involves a machine that collects floating trash from the river. It is attached to a floating platform connected to a conveyor belt, which funnels pollutants and debris into a controlled dumpster. It’s powered by mechanical energy from the river’s current and solar panels on the roof. Once the dumpster is full, it is detached and transferred for disposal.

Initially, the city of Fort Worth planned to build two water wheels, but now only one will be constructed.

Funding the project has proven to be more difficult than anticipated. The estimated cost to build one water wheel is $1.9 million, and the city has yet to meet its goal. Donations from sponsors and partnerships total $1.34 million.

Originally, the initiative was set to launch this summer, but Keep Fort Worth Beautiful, the project founder, still needs about $600,000 to move forward with construction.

“With a secure bid amount, the water wheel project construction contract could be awarded this fall, contingent on successful fundraising to meet budget needs; fundraising will continue over the summer,” said Lola McCartney, a spokesperson for the Environmental Services Department in Fort Worth.

Keep Fort Worth Beautiful has partnerships with the Tarrant Regional Water District and Streams & Valleys Inc. to help tackle the high waste pollution in the Trinity River.

“I can’t emphasize enough how critical the water wheel is, if not the best method for educating our community about waste management,” said Stacey Peirce, executive director of Streams & Valleys Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to the care of the Trinity River. “We will continue to push for the water wheel because of its benefits and it being the first in Texas.”

If the project fails to materialize, alternative methods to clean the Trinity have already been started by Keep Fort Worth Beautiful. These include the Cowtown Great American Cleanup, the largest annual trash cleanup event in which thousands of volunteers remove over 174,000 pounds of trash, and School Green Teams, a program to educate students on environmental awareness and conduct schoolwide cleanups. Additionally, there is a year-round volunteer-led cleanup program with supplies provided by Keep Fort Worth Beautiful.

“Trying new concepts and developing ideas can take time — the water wheel project is one opportunity to bring an innovative idea to fruition. Securing funding is the current challenge to overcome,” McCartney said.