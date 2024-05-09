Fort Worth Uplift Ascend school lifts lockdown after student reportedly brought weapon

School officials say the Uplift Ascend Preparatory campus in Fort Worth is safe and secure after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Thursday.

The charter school was placed on lockdown after the campus received reports of a student with a weapon, Uplift Ascend officials wrote in a letter sent to parents.

The student was immediately removed from class and the school notified Fort Worth police, according to the letter.

When Fort Worth police responded to the scene, officers apprehended a male student without incident.

According to a police call log, police received a call about 2:30 p.m. reporting that a student had a gun at the campus at 3301 Turf Paradise Parkway, in south Fort Worth.

The letter says the school is addressing the matter with the student and his family.

“We take matters like this very seriously and take the safety and security of your scholars and our staff with the highest sense of urgency,” the letter states.

School officials at Uplift Ascend told parents counselors are available to provide emotional support to students who would like to speak to someone.