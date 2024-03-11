This Fort Worth suburb is creating town square with a new city hall, restaurants, shopping

Mansfield and Dallas-based Stillwater Capital are spearheading a development that will include a new city hall to anchor a town square with restaurants, homes and shops.

Stillwater Capital announced the sale of approximately 10 acres of land to Mansfield for $4.9 million. The site is in The Reserve on Broad Street, the 200-acre development between U.S. 287 and Texas 360.

Mayor Michael Evans said in a news release that it is important that government services have the facilities to meet the needs of the community.

“More importantly, from a community standpoint, a new city hall in this location will create a public space for all residents of Mansfield that fosters civic engagement, participation, and pride, in the heart of our city,” Evans said.

Plans to design city hall are underway, and construction should start before the end of the year. City hall is expected to open in December 2026.

Mansfield’s current city hall no longer meets the needs for the rapidly growing community, a spokesman for the city said in an email.

The city of 82,000 is among the fastest growing in North Texas. Compare that to 31,630 just after the turn of the century — or around 8,000 in the early 1980s. Only four cities added more people in in the past year, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The current city hall was built in 2002, when the population 31,000. The building was designed to last for 20 years.

Last year, the city and the Mansfield school district agreed to a land exchange in which the school district will get the current city hall.

More details about plans for the development will be release this summer, according to the news release.