Fort Worth says its reducing violent crime in Las Vegas Trail. Residents don’t see it

Data from the Fort Worth police show that violent crime is down in Las Vegas Trail.

Crimes against persons like assaults, kidnappings, and murder are down roughly 26% for the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

But after Wednesday night’s shooting at the Miramar Apartment Complex at 3064 Las Vegas Trail, residents say they don’t feel any safer.

“Something is always happening over here,” said Quillartene Williams, who moved to the area three years ago to wait out the redevelopment of Cavile Place, the east Fort Worth public housing community.

Williams, who lives across the street from the Miramar Apartment Complex, said her two youngest children, ages 8 and 11, ran to the back of the house frightened after hearing the gunshots ring out.

“I wouldn’t recommend this for anybody to stay over here,” she said.

Six people were shot, ranging in age fro 3 to 19, according to police. Four were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, and one injured adult was transported to a hospital.

Responding to area’s high crime and poverty, the city spent $3.5 million as part of its neighborhood improvement program in 2022, adding street lights, security cameras and trash cans. A former YMCA on Calmont Avenue was converted into a community center in 2020.

You can definitely feel the police presence, said Cassandra Mills, who moved to the area roughly two years ago after getting priced out of Fort Worth’s north side and Historic Southside neighborhoods.

Having the extra cops makes response times faster, she said, recalling when an alarm in her apartment went off accidentally.

Michael Thomas, who moved to the area a year ago, expressed frustration that children are still getting shot despite the increased police presence.

“For the police to be in this area as much as they are, and to have this still going on, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Thomas blamed the area’s apartments. He said more needs to be done to pressure apartment owners to fix broken windows and missing screens that make the buildings look like an eyesore.

There also needs to be more investment in creating activities for young people to keep them out of trouble, said Anderson Henderson, who moved into the apartment complex just north of Miramar four months ago.

Henderson said his grandson would play with some of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting.

“They’re sweet children. They just don’t have anybody to spend time with them,” he said.

City council member Michael Crain, whose district includes the area, vowed to do everything he can to improve public safety and quality of life for the residents.

“Last night’s events were a tragedy and not in line with the overall trend of crime reduction in the area,” he said in a statement.

