Fort Worth reverend arrested for online solicitation of a minor
A reverend at an Episcopal church in Fort Worth has been suspended after being accused of online solicitation of a minor.
A reverend at an Episcopal church in Fort Worth has been suspended after being accused of online solicitation of a minor.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
The China-market Cadillac Optiq interior gets revealed before the crossover's Beijing Auto Show debut later this month. The Optiq is due here for 2025.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
Ad blockers might seem like an unlikely defense in the fight against spyware, but new reporting casts fresh light on how spyware makers are weaponizing online ads to allow governments to conduct surveillance. Spyware makers are reportedly capable of locating and stealthily infecting specific targets with spyware using banner ads. Predator is able to access the full contents of a target's phone in real time.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Welcome rising temperatures in this smoothing, moisture-wicking wonder with 23,000+ five-star fans.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
Shakeeb Ahmed, a cybersecurity engineer convicted of stealing around $12 million in crypto, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison. Ahmed was accused of hacking into two cryptocurrency exchanges, and stealing around $12 million in crypto, according to prosecutors. Adam Schwartz and Bradley Bondi, the lawyers representing Ahmed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Roku has disclosed a second data breach in as many months. The company says that, this time around, 576,000 accounts were compromised.
The change will roll out on May 22.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. Black men in the U.S. are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
Kia's first pickup is expected to debut later this year as a 2025 model, but there's no word on if or when it'll reach the United States.
“I can't ask for more, except for maybe, like, four hits," the 20-year-old said after going 0-for-4 in Baltimore's 7-5 win.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings for the home, garden and beyond from Target, Macy's, Walmart and Amazon.