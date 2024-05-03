Fort Worth police are looking for teen girl missing since Wednesday night

Fort Worth police are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night.

Authorities are looking for Sariah Brown. She is described by police as a black female with brown eyes, black and brown braided hair down to her lower back with red braids, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She has a 5-inch-long scar on her left knee.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-green sweater, black leggings and red Crocs with multi-colored cartoon charms on her shoes. She was also wearing a silver necklace with an “S” charm and charm bracelets.

She left the 2700 block of Mountain Lion Drive at 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a black backpack and a black-and-pink duffel bag, according to police.

Anyone with information about Brown and her whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.