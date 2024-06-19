Fort Worth police are looking for man who went missing Tuesday morning

Fort Worth police are looking for an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for 74-year-old Rafael Cervantes. He is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Marks Place. He was wearing a gray shit and brown pants.

Police say Cervantes may be lost.

Anyone with information about Cervantes or his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.