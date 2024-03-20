Fort Worth police look for 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday

Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon in southeast Fort Worth.

Authorities are looking for Joziah Dauphine Gardner. He was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Avenue I.

Gardner is described by police as Black, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about Gardner or his whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.