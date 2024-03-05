Fort Worth police investigate Bridge Street shooting; 1 person in critical condition

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a person critically injured, according to authorities.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Bridge Street at 3:30 p.m. about a shooting, according to a 911 call log. A caller reported that their son had been shot.

MedStar transported a male victim in critical condition to a hospital, a spokesperson told the Star-Telegram. The age of the victim is unknown.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting. It is unknown if an arrest has been made.

The location was near businesses at 6721 Bridge St., in east Fort Worth, according to the call log.

