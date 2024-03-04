Fort Worth police ID suspect, obtain arrest warrant in fatal West 7th district shooting

Fort Worth police said Monday afternoon that they have identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest in Saturday’s homicide on Crockett Street.

The shooting killed Bryson Rodgers, 29, of Fort Worth.

Police said Rodgers and the suspect knew each other, and that the suspect pulled a gun and shot Rodgers multiple times during a fight between the two men in the West 7th entertainment district.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

