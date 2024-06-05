Fort Worth police, family seek information in 2021 fatal shooting of 56-year-old woman

Fort Worth police continue to seek information in a 2021 shooting that killed a 56-year-old woman whose family says was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Janice White, 56, of Arlington, died on the morning of Dec. 23, 2021 after she was shot in the thigh at an east Fort Worth home in the 6900 block of Sunflower Circle, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled her death a homicide.

Police did not immediately release information regarding a motive for the shooting, but White’s family says the bullet that hit her wasn’t meant for her.

“She deserves justice,” said Janice’s sister-in-law, Michelle White. “She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Janice was a mom to two daughters, a son, and had a grandson. Her eldest child, Phylicia White, grieved for her mom until the day she died.

According to the family, Phylicia died six months after Janice’s death, on Mother’s Day 2022.

“She never got right,” said Michelle.

Janice’s husband, Alvin White, says Phylicia and her mother were like sisters. Phylicia died of a broken heart, Alvin told the Star-Telegram.

“She [Phylicia] just couldn’t get over her mom,” said Alvin. “I kept telling her, ‘Hey man, you gotta live for you and your son. But she just loved her mom.’”

Now, Alvin is raising his and Janice’s 10-year-old grandson.

“We just go forward with every day,” said Alvin.

Anyone with information about a suspect or the shooting is asked to contact Fort Worth police detective V. Coronado at 817-392-4411.