Fort Worth police critic injured in arrest by officer who alleged she interfered with work

A 60-year-old woman narrating live video during which she criticized vehicle towing underway in a parking lot in Fort Worth was injured when she was forcibly arrested as she began to argue with police officers on the appropriate location for her to stand.

Carolyn Rodriguez, who posts on YouTube recordings of encounters that she and others have with law enforcement officers, mused about the validity of the towing as she walked early Sunday along the perimeter of the parking lot.

In the first part of her video recording, Rodriguez is on a sidewalk on Foch Street in the West 7th bar district. She walks into the lot and approaches at least three Fort Worth police officers.

When an officer instructs her to move to the other side of the street, Rodriguez declines and asks why. After the officer repeats the instruction, he tells Rodriguez that she is under arrest and that she should turn around. The image from the camera she was holding goes dark. Audio continues in the recording, and the officer is twice heard directing her to stop resisting. Another officer says that Rodriguez is bleeding, and she can be heard breathing raggedly before the video ends.

An officer used force to take Rodriguez into custody, according to the police department. She suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Rodriguez was released and booked into jail on suspicion of interference with public duties, resisting arrest and/or detention, evading arrest, and false alarm or report.

In a booking photo taken by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez has a blackened eye and cuts on other parts of her face.

Although she does not appear to know it, Rodriguez was observing the aftermath of a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the area of 1000 Foch St. A suspected intoxicated driver had crashed into another vehicle and a structure before walking or running from the scene, police said.

While officers were conducting an investigation, Rodriguez approached about 3:30 a.m.

The Rodriguez encounter, including the use of force, is under investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department.

“We are committed to accountability and transparency in all our operations and will ensure that this investigation is thorough and impartial,” the department wrote in its account of the arrest.

The department did not release the name of the officer who used force to arrest Rodriguez.

The direct encounter begins when Rodriguez walks into the parking lot and addresses two officers walking away from her.

Rodriguez seems to recognize and address by name a third officer, who insists she walk to the other side of the street.

“No. I’m not going to. What for?” Rodriguez asks.

“You can go to the other side of the street or you’re going to get arrested. I’m not warning you again,” the officer says.

“Why? Tell me why first,” Rodriguez says.

The video images end.

Rodriguez’s video had collected more than 60,000 views and over 2,000 comments on YouTube by Monday evening. Many commenters expressed outrage at the arrest and use of force and defended Rodriguez’s right to record the officers, calling her a First Amendment auditor.

In the description of her YouTube channel, Rodriguez wrote that her goals are “to bring awareness concerning our out of control Criminal Justice system” and “to educate the public as to what rights they have and how to use them.”

In August 2019, in a case related to another video she made, Rodriguez pleaded guilty in state court to breach of computer security and was sentenced to one day in jail and a $2,000 fine.

In June 2023, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office cited its prosecutorial discretion when it filed a motion to dismiss a interference with public duties case in which Rodriguez was the defendant.