Fort Worth police chase ends in Burleson

Mar. 11—A Sunday morning police chase that began in Fort Worth ended with a man's arrest in Burleson.

About 10:10 a.m. the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of Millbrook Lane.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his lower torso. Fort Worth Fire and MedStar also responded to provide medical care to the victim.

Officers were made aware that the suspect and victim were brothers. They also learned that the suspect had left the location in a vehicle with his two small children before police arriving. A broadcast was put out over the radio on the suspect's vehicle description.

After the broadcast went out, a patrol sergeant radioed that he was behind the suspect vehicle near Farm-to-Market Road 1187 in South Fort Worth. After verifying the suspect's vehicle, additional units joined the sergeant and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle failed to yield to the officers and continued into the city of Burleson and eventually pulled into a church near John Jones Drive and West County Road 714. Officers were able to detain the suspect, who was still armed and place him safely into custody.

The two children were located in the vehicle and were returned to family members unharmed.

The Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit is leading the investigation.