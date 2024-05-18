Fort Worth police ask for public’s help identifying 2 thieves who stole beer at gunpoint

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who robbed three packs of beer from a local gas station at gunpoint.

Two men wearing baseball caps and shorts entered a Shell gas station in the 9800 block of White Settlement Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth police said on social media on Friday.

Security camera footage shows them each take two 12 packs of beer from the cooler. One of them tucks two cases under one arm. As he reaches the front of the store, the suspect pulls a gun out of his shorts with his free hand and points it at someone behind the counter.

Both men run toward the front door. The suspect in the lead drops one case of beer as he pushes the door open, the video shows. The suspects hurriedly exit the store and jump into a Toyota Corolla waiting for them in the parking lot.

According to the social media post and video, the first suspect was wearing gray shorts, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect was dressed in tan shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sandals and a black baseball cap.

The suspect car was a dark-colored older model Toyota Corolla with a Michael Jordan sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Olson at 817-392-4377. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

