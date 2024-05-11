Fort Worth police ask help identifying masked thieves who took $10K in prescription meds

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating four suspects wanted in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in prescription medications.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, an individual wearing a black ski mask and armed with a sledgehammer broke the glass door of the pharmacy located in the 2400 block of Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth police said on social media on Friday.

The suspect and three others, also clad in black ski masks to hide their identity, entered the building. Security camera footage that police posted on social media shows them gathering products from inside the pharmacy.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects who officials say stole more than $10,000 in prescription medication early Tuesday. All of the suspects wore black ski masks to hide their identity.

The suspects left with over $10,000 worth of prescription medication, according to police. They drove away in a dark, possibly black, four-door Chevrolet.

Police found a pharmacy container near the 2200 block of Mistletoe Avenue, approximately 1 mile from the scene of the robbery.

According to the social media post, the first suspect is a man, 18-25 years old, around 6-foot-2 and weighing about 175 pounds. He was dressed in a black Reebok hooded jacket, black ski mask and jeans and armed with a sledgehammer.

The gender of the other three suspects is unknown, officials said.

Police said the second suspect is around 18-25 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. The suspect’s hoodie, ski mask, pants, gloves and Air Jordan shoes were all black, and the person was armed with a crowbar.

The third suspect is around 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds. The individual was dressed in a black jacket, ski mask and sweat pants and wearing orange gloves. The suspect was armed with a crowbar.

The fourth suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds, police said. The person was dressed in a black hoodie and ski mask, gray gloves, white Nike tennis shoes and armed with a sledgehammer.

Anyone who locates the suspects should call 911 and not try to approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Dunn at 817-392-4718. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

