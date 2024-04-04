Fort Worth police arrest third suspect in April 2023 capital murder case

Fort Worth police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man outside a south Fort Worth apartment building in April 2023.

Draylon Gowans was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records. The 23-year-old faces a capital murder charge.

Fort Worth police responded to the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane on April 4, 2023, regarding a shooting. The victim, Jailon Freeman, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said at the time that Freeman had been involved in an argument with someone, and detectives believed that person shot him and fled the scene. Court records indicate the homicide was related to a robbery.

Two other suspects, including the victim’s 23-year-old cousin Jacoby Roberts, have been arrested in connection with Freeman’s death.

Roberts turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on May 31, and 22-year-old Jordan Thurman was arrested July 11. Both men were indicted on capital murder charges on Aug. 28, according to court records.

Roberts and Thurman are currently not in jail. Court records show Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 and Thurman on May 20.