Fort Worth to open up lanes on busy roadway for spring break revelers. Here’s what to know

All six lanes of South University Drive are open this week as spring breakers flock to the Fort Worth Zoo.

Both Fort Worth ISD and TCU are on spring break this week, meaning parents and students are on the hunt for fun activities in the city. Chief among those is a visit to the Fort Worth Zoo, which welcomed a baby gorilla last week.

In preparation for an influx of visitors to the area, the city has reopened all six lanes of traffic on South University Drive between the I-30 overpass and Riverfront Drive.

The inner lanes of both north and southbound lanes are milled, or rough, but drivable. All South University Drive lanes will remain open until March 18.

Over the last few months, some lanes on South University Drive had been closed as the city worked on improving signage and safety. The first phase of the project is expected to finish by this summer, with the second phase wrapping up in summer 2027.

A traffic electronic billboard outside the entrance to the Fort Worth Zoo Monday read, “Spring break traffic, expect delays.”

Tips for navigating Fort Worth Zoo traffic on spring break

The Fort Worth Zoo is expected to be a popular destination this week as Fort Worth schools take off for spring break.

To help navigate the crush of visitors, the zoo shared a few tips:

Plan ahead for extra time spent on parking and traffic.

The zoo is busiest around lunchtime, so plan to go before or after that.

Purchase tickets online as on-site booths will have longer lines.

Small coolers and outside food are allowed inside the zoo. Glass containers, alcohol and disposable lids/straws are prohibited.

Fort Worth Police officers will be onsite to help direct traffic.

General admission zoo tickets cost $19 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years old and seniors over 65. On Wednesdays, admission is half-price and $10 for adults and or children under 12 years old and seniors over 65.

The Fort Worth Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 1989 Colonial Parkway.