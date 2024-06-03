Fort Worth OKs event on ‘protecting kids’ from ‘LGBT ideology’ in city-owned center

The city of Fort Worth has given a green light for a conservative group to use a city community center for an event Saturday about how to “protect kids” from “LGBT ideology” and the “social contagion of transgenderism.”

The city canceled the group’s reservation for a similar event in April.

Latinos United for Conservative Action is hosting the event, called “Protect Kids,” which will also include discussion of the “dangers of pornography,” according to a flier promoting the event. The event is being cosponsored by Tarrant County Citizens Defending Freedom, and the Texas Coalition for Children.

The April event was canceled due to an incomplete application, concerns about safety, and possible violations of the Parks and Recreation Department’s non-discrimination policy, a city spokesperson said in an May 30 blog post.

“By accepting facility rental reservations, the City of Fort Worth does not condone or endorse the content of facility rentals,” the spokesperson said.

The April event’s cancellation drew concerns from some including Mayor Mattie Parker that the city was restricting free speech.

Parker blamed the cancellation on unclear city policy and inattention to detail, while adding that she’d instructed city management to clean up the facility reservation process.

That review is currently underway, according to a spokesperson for Parker.

An interfaith group called Justice Network Of Tarrant County is critical of the city’s decision to allow the Saturday event. In a letter to the mayor and City Council, the members call the event a “blatant attempt to heighten fear and spew inaccurate and dangerous information about the transgender community.”

Justice Network of Tarrant County includes more than 20 organizations and 350 faith leaders and others.

“This can only put the lives of transgender folks, whose safety and security are constantly at risk, in more imminent danger,” the letter said. “The right to free speech must be weighed against the catastrophic harm that words can do – especially when these words are false, inflammatory, and ignorant.”

Aaron Rocha, a Latinos United spokesperson, said their event was about providing education for those concerned with what they see as the influence of the LGBTQ+ community.