Fort Worth is not Dallas. Why can’t the rest of the world get this? A frustration felt deep in Cowtown

Fort Worth is but a neighborhood of Dallas, “It seems a little silly that ‘Fort Worth’ is even a city. It appears to just be a part of Dallas,” according to @bendreyfuss in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is hard to think otherwise when most every place in the region is viewed through the prism of the “Metroplex.” Even as population growth in the area is parsed, it is always looked upon as the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

But come on, Fort Worth is now the 12th largest city in the U.S.

⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

→Cowboys legend Michael Irvin says wife Sandy, 58, suffers from early onset Alzheimer’s

→ Fred's Texas Cafe opens a new restaurant outside of Fort Worth

→ Pastor of Southlake’s Gateway Church accused of molesting 12-year-old girl in 1980s

Cowtown is a boomtown with 978,468 residents, climbing one spot in the charts, according to recent Census data. It also experienced the second largest population swell in the country, absorbing 21,365 new residents (only a few hundred less than the largest grower, San Antonio).

Fort Worth is not exactly alone in this. Just ask St. Paul and the perception it is but a suburb of Minneapolis. Anything that happens in Tacoma, Washington, is apparently a Seattle thing. Oakland has the same problem with San Francisco’s breezy shadow. Don’t even bring up all of the L.A. suburbs of Santa Monica and West Hollywood — that cluster of satellite independent cities that make up the Los Angeles Zeitgeist.

“I don’t know why LA has that weird collection of independent cities that are not real cities but I’ve always assumed it was for some historical racist zoning reasons,” @bendreyfuss writes on X.

Here’s what many on X thought of this silly conundrum.

It seems a little silly that “Fort Worth” is even a city. It appears to just be part of Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZP6ecwnIw8 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 14, 2024

My friend, the cultural difference in those 40 miles in insane. — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) June 14, 2024

This is silly. And I don’t even care about FW or Dallas in some kind of “I’m from there” way. But I live there and they are absolutely separate cities. It takes an hour for us (in Dallas) to drive to FW, and that’s with no traffic. And w patches of not-much between them. — TexasTinfoilHat (@TexasTinfoilHat) June 14, 2024

Very much not a part of Dallas. We both take offense to that. — Ashley (@ashleythetexan) June 14, 2024

Texas cities are just a collection of different burbs — Lonnie Johnson (@MeettheBlues) June 14, 2024