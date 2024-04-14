Fort Worth minister arrested in Collin County, accused of online solicitation of minor

A Fort Worth minister is facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor, according to a letter sent out to congregants of Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday.

Jason Phillip Myers, a associate rector of the church, was arrested Friday by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, according to the letter and Collin County Jail records. The sheriff’s office did not respond Sunday to a Star-Telegram request for comment.

Collin County court and jail records do not yet show the charges filed in Collin County Court or bond set for Myers. Jail records indicate he is still in custody.

Myers’ ministry was suspended by the church after it learned of his arrest, according to the letter. The church has forbidden him from working as a minister in any Episcopal church or having any contact with members of the congregation until the investigation and any possible trial have concluded.

Myers and his family “will have pastoral support as the legal situation unfolds,” according to the letter written by Rev. Robert F. Pace.

Leaders in the church do not believe the accusation involves any minors in the church or its private school, Trinity Episcopal School, according to the letter. Pace wrote that there is a lot of information the church can’t share or doesn’t yet have. He said the church is cooperating with investigators and will share information with the congregation when it becomes available.

Anybody with concerns or information on Myers should contact police in their area. The church is also asking anybody with information or concerns to reach out to church leadership.

“As we grieve this news and seek understanding, please join me in praying for everyone affected,” Pace wrote. “We pray for all children and adults who have experienced harm. We pray for our parish family. We pray for Jason’s wife and their children. Please also pray for Jason.”