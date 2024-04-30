Fort Worth man gets 60 years in prison for shooting at officers during car chase

A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at Fort Worth police officers in a chase in 2022, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 30, 2022, the chase began when Fort Worth police were notified about a stolen car.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, according to police.

During the pursuit, a passenger in the stolen car — identified as Eliseo Suarez — fired multiple shots at officers with a shotgun, police said.

The car police were chasing crashed into another vehicle on an eastbound service road of Northeast Loop 820 and Denton Highway in Haltom City.

One person in the other vehicle, who was not involved in the pursuit, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. A second person in the wrecked car was treated at the scene.

Suarez was arrested on three charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He had been wanted by the Fort Worth police Violent Crime Unit, according to Police Chief Neil Noakes.

Suarez, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault.

The woman who was driving the stolen vehicle, Jessica Jarvis, was arrested on charges of evading arrest and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Jarvis received five years of probation with deferred adjudication on the evading arrest charge, according to court documents.