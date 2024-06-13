Fort Worth man dies in hospital after ‘random shooting’ outside his workplace, police say

A Fort Worth man died in the hospital this week after he was shot in what police believe was a random attack while he walking to his car outside his workplace.

Lee Douglas, 36, had been hospitalized since the shooting on May 30. He died Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

A suspect, 18-year-old Decan Medeiros, of Kettle Falls, Washington, was initially arrested May 31 on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Medeiros was booked Thursday on a murder charge after Douglas’ death, according to Fort Worth City Jail records.

“This appears to be a random shooting from a person not from Texas who was just passing through,” a Fort Worth police spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

Douglas, who worked at Refresco Beverages at 15200 Trinity Blvd., was walking to his car when he was shot about 2:30 a.m. He was shot first in the back then again in the face after he fell to the ground, according to his family and an autopsy. He died of complications from the gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A police report lists a second 36-year-old man as an additional victim in the case. It’s unclear whether he was also shot.

While he was walking toward his car after clocking out for a break, Douglas noticed Medeiros but assumed he might have been another employee, his family wrote on a GoFundMe page. As Douglas walked past, the gunman shot him in the back, the family said. When he fell, Douglas turned over and put his hands up, and the suspect shot him a second time in the mouth, where a bullet became lodged, the family wrote.

“Lee is a father to a total of 5 children: 3 girls and 2 boys,” the family wrote. “His oldest daughter just graduated high school and is heading off to the Navy soon. He also has a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son who are in school, and a 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.”

The GoFundMe, initially started for medical expenses, is now raising donations for funeral expenses.