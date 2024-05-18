Fort Worth man charged in connection with fentanyl poisoning death: court records

A 42-year-old Fort Worth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man from fentanyl poisoning in January, according to court records.

The North Richland Hills Police Department charged Steven Douglas Strinko with murder on Friday, court records state.

Stephan Michael McMullen, 35, died from fentanyl toxicity Jan. 25, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to the complaint filed Friday by the North Richland Hills Police Department, Strinko “did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, Stephan McMullen, by knowingly manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance” to McMullen.

A Texas law that went into effect Sept. 1 allows individuals who knowingly gave fentanyl to someone who dies from an overdose to be charged with murder.

