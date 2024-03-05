Fort Worth man accused of flashing neighbors arrested on indecent exposure charge: police

A man who is accused of exposing himself to residents in a neighborhood and also entering a North Texas high school without following visitor procedures has been arrested on an indecent exposure charge, Fort Worth police said in a news release Tuesday.

Larry Holloway, 25, was booked Tuesday into the Tarrant County Jail.

Fort Worth police and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD police began investigating after receiving information from social media and residents regarding a suspicious person in the community, according to the release.

Residents told KXAS-TV that a north Fort Worth neighborhood near Saginaw was on edge, with multiple neighbors reporting to police that a man had been flashing people for months.

The incidents happened in the area of Durness Drive, according to KXAS.

The man also reportedly behaved threateningly toward a woman who spoke to KXAS by banging on her car windows and blocking her exit from her driveway.

In an initial news release last week, Fort Worth police said they were aware of the allegations but had not yet been able to substantiate a criminal offense with the provided evidence.

On Jan. 22, according to Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school officials, Holloway entered Boswell High School without following required procedures for visitors. According to security video obtained by Fort Worth police, Holloway never acted inappropriately while inside the school nor did he come in direct contact with students, authorities say.

He was inside the high school for 10 minutes, according to the police news release. District police and administrators immediately escorted Holloway off school property without incident, authorities said.

The school district’s police officers said they could not arrest Holloway because no crime was committed on the campus, but they issued him a criminal trespass warning effective for every campus in the district.

The public can report these types of offenses to the Fort Worth Police Department’s non-emergency number at 817-392-4222. Tips can also be reported to the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.