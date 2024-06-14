Fort Worth ISD third-graders still haven’t caught up after pandemic, STAAR scores show

Third-graders in the Fort Worth Independent School District are still testing slightly below the curve of pre-pandemic levels in math and reading, four years after COVID-19 sent the education system into a whirlwind, according to spring state test scores released on Friday by the Texas Education Agency.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, scores show that 29% of third-graders in Fort Worth ISD are meeting grade level in math compared to the 32% seen in 2019. In reading, 33% of third-graders met grade level, the same percentage who met that threshold in 2019. But 40% of third graders didn’t meet or approach grade level in reading this year, compared to 36% in 2019.

The new data underscores the uphill battle for students and teachers attempting to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic while the Texas Education Agency has added changes to STAAR, including the use of artificial intelligence to grade written answers that was rolled out this spring and a new format that launched in spring 2023.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey says the overall scores are lagging behind where she wants them to be, but they show promise compared to statewide scores, which declined compared to last year.

For example, the percentage of third-graders in the district who met grade level for math increased by 3% while the percentage of students approaching grade level or mastering grade level stayed the same. Statewide, the percentage of third-graders meeting grade level for math fell by 3% while the percentage of students approaching or mastering grade level both fell by 4%.

A somewhat similar trend appeared in reading for third-graders. In Fort Worth, there was a 1% uptick in students meeting grade level, with no change in the percentage of those who mastered reading. The percentage of students across the state dipped 3% for approaching grade level and 2% for meeting grade level. There was a 1% increase in those who mastered the subject.

Education researchers and school leaders often say third grade is a pivotal time in a child’s education career, as it is the time where students stop learning to read and start reading to learn. Students who can’t read proficiently by third grade often struggle with literacy for the rest of their time in school

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.