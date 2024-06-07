Fort Worth ISD gets mostly good news from STAAR end-of-course test results

High schoolers in the Fort Worth Independent School District either held steady or improved in all categories but one on this year’s state end-of-course exams, according to results released Friday.

High school students across Texas are required to take STAAR end-of-course exams in English I, English II, algebra I, biology and U.S. History as a part of their graduation requirements.

In Fort Worth ISD, the percentage of students who scored on grade level on the exam held steady in algebra and English I. In biology, 36% of students scored on grade level, up four points from last year. And in English II, 44% of students scored on grade level, up five points from last year. The only subject in which scores declined was U.S. History, where 56% of students scored on grade level, down from 60% last year.

Fort Worth ISD’s results roughly mirror those from across Texas. Statewide scores were flat in algebra, biology and English I. The number of Texas students who met grade level in English II climbed by four points compared to last year, and the number of students meeting grade level in U.S. history dipped by two points.

The results also laid bare the areas where students have made up ground they lost during the pandemic and the areas where they still struggle. In four of the five subject areas tested, the number of Texas students meeting grade level either exceeded or approached those from the spring of 2019, the last round of testing before the pandemic. But in algebra, just 45% of students met grade level this year, a 17-point drop from pre-pandemic levels.

A similar trend existed in Fort Worth ISD: Just 20% of students met grade level in algebra this year, the same percentage as last year. That total represents a 28-point decline from the spring of 2019.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the results emphasize the importance of investing in research-backed educational strategies. State education officials are working hard to help students continue to recover from the academic effects of the pandemic, he said.

“The 2024 STAAR End-of-Course results highlight both the progress Texas students and educators have made and the challenges that remain to help students improve outcomes, which can only come from a robust assessment and accountability system,” Morath said. “While we celebrate the gains in English II, we must also acknowledge the areas where student performance has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”

Gabe Grantham, a policy advisor for the advocacy group Texas 2036, said the lack of progress in algebra indicates that Texas students are still struggling to recover in math. He acknowledged that state lawmakers have taken steps toward a solution, but said more needs to be done to support teachers, students and families.

“With 55% of our students below grade level in Algebra 1, we run the risk of leaving students ill equipped to enter the future workforce without the basic math skills needed to be successful,” Grantham said.

Parents can view their children’s individual results at TexasAssessment.gov.