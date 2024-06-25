Fort Worth council member wants special meeting after arrest and injury of police critic

Fort Worth city council member Chris Nettles wants more information about the arrest of 60-year-old police critic Carolyn Rodriguez in the West 7th district early Sunday morning.

Rodriguez, who regularly posts videos of police encounters on YouTube and frequently criticizes the Fort Worth police at City Council public comment meetings, was arrested just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a charge of failing to comply with police orders, according to a police press release.

She sustained injuries during the arrest and was transported to a hospital before being booked into jail, the police press release said.

Rodriguez had a blackened eye and cuts on other parts of her face, according to a booking photo taken by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. She was released from jail Monday, according to jail records.

Nettles said he was disturbed by Rodriguez’s live stream of the arrest and called for a special closed door City Council meeting July 2 along with a special public comment meeting on the same day, according to an emailed statement.

He also called for the public release of the police body cam footage of the arrest.

Representatives for the city and police department did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from the Star-Telegram.

