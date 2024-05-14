Fort Worth claims roundabouts are safer traffic devices. Here’s how to use one

Roundabouts have been nicknamed “death traps” by Fort Worth residents, and the city is full of them. There will be even more in the future.

According to the City of Fort Worth, “A roundabout is one of several types of circular road junctions or intersections at which traffic is slowed down and enters a one-way stream around a central island.”

Fort Worth is entering its “modern roundabout era,” meaning within the next few months construction will continue on more of these traffic devices.

The city believes this is something to be excited about. Technology has developed to the point that modern roundabouts are supposedly safer than the older roundabouts — also known as “rotaries” or “traffic circles.” The newer roundabouts compel motorists to slow down.

What’s the trick to using a traffic roundabout?

To use a modern roundabout, remember that they all travel in the same direction.

Slow down when approaching the roundabout

Yield to pedestrians in the entry crosswalk

Look left, and yield to all traffic in the roundabout

Enter only when there is a safe gap in traffic

Make a right turn into the roundabout; traffic flows counterclockwise

Just prior to exiting, signal, and watch for pedestrians

Yield to pedestrians in the exit crosswalk

Stay in your lane; do not change lanes

Do not stop in the roundabout

“Roundabouts are the safest type of at-grade intersection. They create slower speeds, fewer conflict points for pedestrians and motorists, and reduced collision angles compared to stop signs or traffic signal control,” according to Fort Worth.

The City of Fort Worth has compiled a few reasons as to why they believe this is the safest option. In no time residents will be driving around roundabouts like pros.

Reduced delays: elimination of full stops allows for smoother traffic flow.

Environmental benefits: “With reduced delay, roundabouts lessen noise, air pollution and fuel consumption.” according to the city. They also give opportunities for landscaping, making roads more aesthetically pleasing.

Roundabouts also allow for speed changes to happen more naturally and safely.

Bicyclist safety: Roundabouts are safer for cyclists and pedestrians than the typical intersection.

The modern roundabout allows vehicles to yield and make a smoother speed change. Roundabout is opened at the intersection of Russell and Calender Roads in Arlington on Friday, March 18, 2016.

Do roundabouts help curb traffic fatalities, injuries?

Dallas and Fort Worth made Forbes top 50 worst cities to drive in list with Dallas at No. 6 and Fort Worth at No. 9. Modern roundabouts, the city hopes, ought to improve the deadly statistics — not only for drivers, but for pedestrians too.

Reduce fatal crashes by 90%

Injury crashes by 75%

Pedestrian crashes by 30% to 40%