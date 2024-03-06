These are the Fort Worth-area primary races heading to runoff elections in May

Up and down the ballot, Fort Worth-area candidates were unable to stave off primary runoffs, based on Tuesday’s election results.

Candidates unable to win more than 50% of votes head into a May 28 runoff, where voters will pick between the top two vote-getters from Tuesday’s match ups. In-person early voting for the runoff is May 20 to May 24.

So which Tarrant County races will be on the ballot again in May? Here’s what we know.

Congressional District 12

Republican state Rep. Craig Goldman got the most votes in the race to secede U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, but not enough to avoid a runoff with investment firm owner John O’Shea. Goldman got 44.35% of votes to O’Shea’s 26.39%, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

The race is shaping up to be a head-to-head contest between an “outsider America-first candidate,” as O’Shea put it, and a longtime Republican who has touted his experience in Austin as a member of the Texas House.

The seat, held by Granger for more than two decades, includes much of Parker and Tarrant counties, including part of Fort Worth.

Congressional District 32

The district east of Tarrant County, in the Dallas area, will see a Republican runoff between David Blewett and Darrell Day. Blewett got 44.42% of the vote, to Day’s 38.21%.

The district is currently held by U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, who didn’t seek reelection to instead run for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Allred flipped the district blue in 2018 when he beat Republican Rep. Pete Sessions.

A projected nominee hadn’t been called by the Associated Press late Wednesday morning, but state Rep. Julie Johnson looked to have avoided a runoff and had declared victory.

Texas Senate District 30

Both Democrats and Republicans have runoffs for Senate District 30, which includes much of Denton and Parker counties, as well as others near Tarrant County.

The seat is open after Texas Sen. Drew Springer, a Muenster Republican, opted against running again.

On the Republican side, Brent Hagenbuch, who has the endorsement of Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump, won 36.38% of the vote. Yarbrough’s total was 33.94%, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Democrats Michael Braxton and Dale Frey advanced to the Democratic primary runoff. Braxton got 37.69% of votes, and Frey got 33%.

Texas House District 64

Texas Rep. Lynn Stucky lagged behind Andy Hooper, a software engineer who had the endorsement Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, despite Stucky’s support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The two Republicans will head into the runoff, after Hooper received 46.66% of votes to Stucky’s 43.29%.

The district covers Wise County and part of Denton County.

Texas House District 91

Texas Rep. Stephanie Klick, a Fort Worth Republican, and Rep. David Lowe are set for a runoff rematch, after Klick defeated Lowe in a 2022 runoff.

This time around, Klick won 48.09% of votes to Lowe’s 46.1%. Like in House District 64, the candidates had dueling endorsements from Paxton and Abbott. Abbott pushed for Klick, while Paxton endorsed Lowe.

The district falls entirely within Tarrant County, spanning Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Watauga and a small part of Fort Worth.

Texas House District 97

House District 97 was Tarrant County’s only open state House seat this primary cycle, after Craig Goldman didn’t seek reelection in order to run for Congress. Democrats and Republicans in this race are headed into a runoff.

The Tarrant County seat includes Benbrook, White Settlement, most of Crowley and part of Fort Worth.

Republicans Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney will appear on the May ballot, after receiving 49.57% and 29.66% of votes, respectively.

Democrats Diane Symons and Carlos Walker advanced to a runoff. Symons won 44.23% of votes to Walker’s 34.54%.

Tarrant County commissioner, Precinct 1

Longtime Commissioner Roy Brooks did not seek reelection to his southwest Tarrant County precinct, opening up the position for the first time in two decades.

Former Fort Worth City Council member Kathleen Hicks and Brook’s executive administrator Roderick Miles advance to a Democratic primary runoff. Hicks received 36.84% of the vote to Miles’ 31.57%, according to unofficial results.