Fort Worth approves $150,000 settlement with man knocked unconscious by police officer

The Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $150,000 settlement with a man knocked unconscious by a police officer who shoved him to the ground.

Police were escorting 30-year-old Tawayne Holloway to the city jail in January 2022 after arresting him on a charge of public intoxication. Surveillance footage from just outside the jail entrance showed a handcuffed Holloway appearing to make a move toward officer Mitchell Miller, who then shoved Holloway. The arrested man fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete, causing him to lose consciousness.

Miller was reported to internal affairs by another officer, which prompted an investigation that determined he had used excessive force and was “untruthful in the reporting of this incident,” according to a police press release. He was fired in May 2022.

Miller and four other officers were fired in January 2019 after a man died in the back of a police vehicle in July 2018, but in February 2020 Miller won an appeal and was reinstated to the patrol division. At that time, Miller reached a settlement with the city and accepted a 15-day suspension.

Police pointed to his repeated failure to “adhere to the high standards that every Fort Worth police officer is expected to maintain during all interactions with members of the public,” according to a press release.

While the city is admitting no liability, Holloway’s attorney Dean Miller said the settlement shows Fort Worth is taking some responsibility.

Holloway is glad to have this behind him, but no amount of money will make up for the psychological trauma he’s endured, Miller said.

None of the council members commented on the case at Tuesday’s meeting, but a city spokesperson said in an emailed statement the city is looking forward to finalizing the settlement.

“Mitchell J. Miller is no longer employed by the City of Fort Worth, was terminated for violation of Fort Worth Police Department general orders, and a hearing examiner upheld that ruling,” the spokesperson said.

Fort Worth has spent a little more than $3.7 million of its $4.7 million annual budget for legal settlements, according to city documents. The council approved a $3.5 million settlement in November 2023 with the nephew of Atatiana Jefferson, who saw her shot to death by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.