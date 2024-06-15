Fort Wayne woman arrested in Evansville on neglect charges

EVANSVILLE – A woman already facing a separate felony charge in Evansville after police say she was found with an underage boy was arrested again Friday after her 4-year-old daughter was found unresponsive in an East Side apartment.

The Evansville Police Department publicized details about the woman's arrest and the 4-year-old's condition Friday evening. Sgt. Taylor Merriss, a department spokeswoman, identified the mother as 23-year-old Destiny F. Rhoades.

Rhoades' 4-year-old child had not been publicly identified as of Friday, though the department said the child's condition was serious.

"At this time she is still alive but has very little brain activity," Merriss wrote in a news release, which was published just before 5 p.m.

The EPD said Rhoades' arrest came after officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Spring Valley Road for a "medical emergency" around 9 a.m. Friday. Rhoades' roommate reportedly dialed 911 to report that Rhoades' 4-year-old daughter was unresponsive and "beyond help," according to Merriss.

"The Evansville Fire Department began working to revive the child," the EPD's news release states. "Rhoades’ 16-year-old boyfriend was located inside of the apartment along with three other adult females who also reside there. All four adult residents were transported to EPD headquarters and interviewed by detectives. The 16-year-old was not interviewed due to his age."

The EPD said officers arrested Rhoades, who was reportedly at work when law enforcement was first contacted, on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and invasion of privacy, both of which are misdemeanors.

Merriss wrote that the "juvenile male," who is described as Rhoades' "boyfriend," was arrested and booked into the Youth Care Center on charges of battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor false informing.

Rhoades came to the attention of Evansville law enforcement months earlier, according to the EPD, in February when officers located the then-15-year-old boy, who had been reported missing out of Fort Wayne, in Rhoades' company.

"Due to a missing person case being a status offense, officers placed him at Hillcrest Youth Home," the EPD news release states. "He fled the building shortly after. Officers located him again, this time in the company of Rhoades at her residence. He was placed at the Youth Care Center (YCC) and eventually transported back to Fort Wayne."

Rhoades was subsequently arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 4 felony, and she later returned back to Fort Wayne to await her April 11 court date in Evansville, according to the police.

"Her [now-16-year-old] boyfriend went missing, again, around the time she returned to Evansville for court," Merriss wrote in the EPD news release.

Rhoades and the juvenile reportedly spoke to investigators about the 4-year-old's condition, with Rhoades stating that she left for work on Friday around 7 a.m. According to detectives, Rhoades claimed her daughter was asleep when she left their East Side apartment.

A roommate is reported to have told police that she had noticed "the child had bruises on her body," Merriss wrote. "She also had a human bite mark on her forearm."

A witness reportedly told detectives that the 16-year-old male admitted he "bit the child," Merriss wrote.

"This is a very disturbing case that could lead to the death of a 4-year-old and additional felony charges," the EPD's release states. "Should the arresting offenses change, and the juvenile male is waived to adult court, his name will be released at that time."

