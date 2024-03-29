Fort Wayne man charged in Putnam County rapes

Mar. 29—OTTAWA — A Fort Wayne man has been indicted in Putnam County on 13 sex-related charges and will be asked to enter formal pleas to those charges next week.

Caden Webster, 21, of Fort Wayne, was indicted March 13 on five counts of rape, felonies of the first degree, and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Webster made his initial appearance in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on Friday via video. Judge Keith Schierloh set bond at $100,000, with no 10% posting allowed.

Webster is scheduled to be arraigned April 4 in Schierloh's courtroom.