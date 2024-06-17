Fort Walton Beach requests public input on the future of downtown

FORT WALTON BEACH — Local residents and stakeholders are encouraged to voice their visions for the future of Downtown Fort Walton Beach at an upcoming community engagement workshop that will gather ideas for the Downtown Design Guideline Project.

On Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the city of Fort Walton Beach, along with consulting firm Kimley-Horn, will host a community meeting at the Gulfview Center, 115 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE.

In a news release, city Growth Manager Director Chris Frassetti said the workshop will allow the public to give input that the city will use to shape the vision for the future of downtown, adding "Whether you're a business owner, property owner or visitor to downtown, we want to know what you would like it to look like in the future."

Frassetti continues by noting that this workshop will be the first of several meetings to provide input for the Downtown Design Guideline Project. When finished, the project will set guidelines for architectural features for private and public properties, along with sidewalks, street furniture and landscaping.

Frassetti continued to say that if things ran smoothly throughout the planned four meetings on the subject, the city council could make its decision on the project before Thanksgiving.

For more information and a tentative project schedule of events, visit www.fwb.org/550/Downtown-Design-Guidelines-Project.

