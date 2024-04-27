Fort Smith woman wins $500,000 lottery prize playing instant game

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An early birthday gift for a Fort Smith woman purchased at a gas station on Rogers Avenue turned into a $500,000 prize, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

S. Jetullahu, a regular lottery player who has a preference for scratch-offs, was given a $20 200X The Win instant game ticket from her husband as an early birthday gift.

Jetullahu said she was too excited to wait and scratched the ticket early. She found she won the $500,000 prize and shared the news with her husband.

Two Rogers residents claim $225,000 in lottery prizes

“When we saw the zeroes, it was just like, ‘Oh my God,’” Jetullahu’s husband said to officials.

The woman said she plans to pay off debts and invest the rest of the prize. She and her husband said they’ll continue to lottery games.

In the same release, ASL said a Mountain Home man won a $50,000 prize from the April 17 drawing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.