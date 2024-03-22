Fort Smith police, Barling resident prepare for solar eclipse

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police and residents are preparing for the 2024 total solar eclipse expected to happen in less than 3 weeks.

“I’m super excited to know that we’re going to get to see,” said Jasmyne Rivera, first time experiencing the eclipse.

Rivera works at Doods and Dames Dog Bakery in Barling. She says this is her first time seeing an eclipse.

“Literally like a kid in a candy store. It’s something so new for me, and so I’m excited to get to see it,” said Rivera.

According to eclipse2024.org, Barling will experience 55.5 seconds of totality. She says now that she’s aware of the eclipse, she plans to make every second count.

“I’m going to go down that rabbit hole and figure out what I need and find me a good comfy chair to sit in and make sure I’m ready,” said Rivera.

“Really having a plan before the eclipse, having one during and then having one after,” said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.

Mitchell says they have a plan to stay alert.

“We’re really going to be planning for an uptick in population within the city limits, in a couple of weeks,” said Mitchell.

He says the department also expects many travelers to come to town. Mitchell encourages everyone to be safe and enjoy the experience.

“If you’re out, take a video of it. Share it with us on our Facebook or our Instagram. We like to see what you’re doing out there as a community,” said Mitchell.

“Not a lot of people know about little Barling, Arkansas, so it’s so exciting that Barling will get to get put on the map for an eclipse going through it,” said Rivera.

Barling mayor Greg Murray says the city doesn’t have any plans for the eclipse, but there are places across the state for the solar eclipse. You can find more about the solar eclipse in Arkansas here.

