FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest a man on February 29 who escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center.

Kevin Thomspon mug

According to police, Kevin Tompson, 41, was reported at a business on the 500 block of Garrison Avenue.

Police say Thompson fled the scene and was caught a short time later near the 100 block of N 2nd Street.

