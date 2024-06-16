Fort Smith hosts resource event for immigrants

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 15, Arkansas United hosted an Immigrant Integration Fair in Fort Smith to provide free access to legal, financial and health services for immigrants in the state.

Lawyers, tax professionals and medical community workers were there to provide tools for new Arkansans to succeed.

Many immigrants who are new to Arkansas often face barriers such as lack access to health insurance and other benefits or not being able to speak English, Mireya Reith, founding executive director of Arkansas United said,

Art exhibit explores Black experiences in AR

“Right now, we’re focused on the systemic barriers of getting our immigrants access to attorneys, getting access to tax professionals, also access to questions about workplace and work environment,” Reith said. “We have the department of labor here today.”

Today’s fair was the third of Arkansas United 10 events in the state so far, Reith said.

The organization’s next events will be held in central Arkansas in Fall 2024.

For more information about Arkansas United, please visit www.arkansasunited.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.