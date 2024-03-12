Fort Smith expects portion of $83 million for city improvements

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith will be getting a part of an $83 million legislative package approved by the senate to assist with a future pilot training center and improving multiple infrastructure projects across the state.

Federal funding will go towards military infrastructure and veterans packages, transportation and water infrastructure, and public safety.

Arkansas to receive funds for Fort Smith pilot training, infrastructure

The first is an Interstate 49 construction project near Fort Smith. $67 million will go toward the project’s funding. $12 million will go toward funding to replace a water transmission line from Mountainburg to Fort Smith.

Jeff Dingman, the city of Fort Smith’s deputy city administrator, says the project will cost around $120 million together.

“The more funding we can secure, the quicker we can get on with the project. We’re not in a critical spot in terms of water supply, but with the projections of growth and the things that are happening in and around Fort Smith, we will soon be there,” said Dingman.

Dingman says the goal is to continue securing funding for both projects. He also hopes the project will continue to upgrade with the growth of the city and its people.

