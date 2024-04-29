Fort Scott faces major road closures due to intense flooding

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Storms over the last several days have caused flooding to roadways in northern sections of Fort Scott.

City Manager Brad Matkin says just over 10 inches of rain has fallen in town since early Friday morning. That has caused many roads near the Marmaton River to become impassable.

City workers have been working countless hours to close those roads to traffic.

They say it’s very crucial to your well-being that you obey those road closure barricades, and simply “turn around, don’t drown”.

“We can’t tell you enough how important it is to not drive through water. If there are cones or barricades put up – please do not go around them – because there’s a reason for that and you don’t know what’s underneath the water – because the infrastructure could go out and could cause a lot more damage or injury to you,” said Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager

Matkin says the Marmaton River – which flows through northern Fort Scott – is currently experiencing historic and dangerous levels.

“Right now, the river is up to about 47 feet – which is 3rd highest in the history. Back in 1986 – when we had the massive flood, it was at 52 feet. So, hopefully, we can stay below that – but right now, you know, it’s just a matter of stay away, just stay home,” said Matkin.

Matkin says water levels in the Marmaton River have officially crested – and should begin to lower in the next several hours.

Meanwhile – a flood warning remains in effect until Wednesday morning.

One traffic closure that should be heavily noted is access to both west and east Highway 54 – via Highway 69.

Right now – access roads to 54 – via 69, are closed to traffic due to flood waters on roadways.

City leaders say those access points could re-open to traffic as early as tomorrow afternoon, depending on how fast the water level goes down, along with cleanup time.

For a more detailed list of road closures in Fort Scott – visit the city's Facebook page, here.





















