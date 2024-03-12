Fort Pierce woman ordered to prison in 2021 death of a girl struck boarding a school bus

FORT PIERCE — A Fort Pierce woman convicted of vehicular homicide for striking and killing a 10-year-old girl in 2021 as she was about to board a school bus will serve 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Arianna Aleja Colon, 25, was also convicted during a January trial of leaving the scene of an accident with death in the Sept. 23, 2021 incident that killed Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

The fatal crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. as Colon traveled north in a 2017 Chevy Cruz on Oleander Avenue and struck Yaceny while she crossed Oleander to a school bus, which was stopped in Oleander’s southbound lane.

The bus, which was picking up children for Allapattah Flats K-8 school, was stopped in Oleander’s southbound lane with its stop arm out and lights flashing.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez's mother, Marilu Gonzalez, becomes emotional following Circuit Judge Michael Heisey sentencing Arianna Aleja Colon, 25, to 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation for leaving the scene of an accident with death in the 2021 incident that killed Yaceny, 10. The hearing was in the St. Lucie County Courthouse in downtown Fort Pierce on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. "There's a God and he will help all of us, because she's caused damage to her family as well, because soon she'll be in jail for 12 years," said Rodriguez-Gonzalez. "I felt she doesn't have humanity for people because as an act of kindness, she would've stopped that morning, but she didn't."

At the time, police said Yaceny’s mother, Marilu Gonzalez and younger brother were sitting in their vehicle at the bus stop when the crash happened.

During a sentencing hearing attended by Yancy’s parents and other relatives, a prosecutor argued for a maximum sentence of 45 years. Colon’s lawyer urged Circuit Judge Michael Heisey to show mercy and impose a 10-year term.

Heisey, though, said the “facts of the case do not justify a downward departure.”

“It's tragic that you now have to deal with the blatant disregard for the safety of those children at that bus stop,” he told Colon, standing before him in lime green jail garb while chained at her waist, wrists and ankles.

“You made a decision and now you have to live with the consequences,” Heisey added. “Unfortunately for the victim’s family, they’ll live those consequences for the rest of their lives.”

He imposed two 12-year sentences and ordered both terms to be served at the same time. Colon was also ordered to serve five years of probation following her release from prison.

Colon apologized to Yancy's family

When Colon addressed Heisey and Yancey’s family, she offered her “deepest apologies.”

“I know there are no words to be said that can undo what's been done. However, I pray Yaceny’s family will accept my apology and find it in their hearts to forgive me,” Colon said. “Not a moment goes by that I'm not haunted by my choices. And all of our lives have been affected because of my cowardly actions that day.”

She said she hopes others heed her message “to stop and always think about your decisions and what comes after them.”

“Don't be like how I used to be, living life like God can’t take anything away from you like that,” she said. “I truly understand the extent of my actions and I take full accountability.”

Arianna Aleja Colon, 25, gives a statement during her sentencing hearing for her conviction of leaving the scene of an accident with death in the 2021 incident that killed Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10. The hearing was in the St. Lucie County Courthouse in downtown Fort Pierce on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Circuit Judge Michael Heisey sentenced Colon to 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

During her trial, Colon told jurors she didn’t know she had hit anything the morning of the crash. She recalled driving on Oleander Avenue and saw lights from a school bus ahead of her, she said.

She admitted during questioning by her attorney Jerome Stone that she never applied her brakes before she struck Yaceny.

“I didn’t see anything in front of me,” she testified.

When she got home and discovered front end damage to her car, she went inside and told her boyfriend. Then she called a friend who worked at an auto shop to ask about getting her car window fixed.

She then began searching the internet for information, she said, knowing the damage was likely not caused from hitting a pothole.

Later that day, she saw reports on the news and social media about a child critically injured from being struck by a car. Colon turned herself in at the St. Lucie County Jail about 10 hours after the crash. She was charged on Oct. 1, 2021.

What punishment did state prosecutors seek?

In arguing for the maximum punishment, Assistant State Attorney Justin Miller said before the incident, Colon had been at an overnight pool party and she’d been up for about 14 hours.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez's mother, Marilu Gonzalez, is hugged by St. Lucie County sheriff's victim's assistant Lissette Maldonado following Circuit Judge Michael Heisey sentencing Arianna Aleja Colon, 25, to 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation for leaving the scene of an accident with death in the 2021 incident that killed Yaceny, 10. The hearing was in the St. Lucie County Courthouse in downtown Fort Pierce on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

He noted at her trial, Colon had admitted to speeding before she struck Yancey.

“She saw the illuminated school bus. She saw the reflectors, saw the lights, saw the stop sign … she claims that she did not see any children,” he said. “However, she knew that children would be in the area getting on the bus at that time of day. She failed to stop or even slow down.”

What’s worse, Miller argued, the homicide occurred in the presence of children and Yancy’s mother and young brother.

“Witnessing not only the collision,” he said, “but their daughter, their sister's life, passing away directly in front of their eyes as she was taking her final breaths.”

After court Yancey’s mother Marilu Gonzalez cried as she lamented Colon’s punishment and her own agonizing loss.

“What they’ve taken away from me has been huge. I know that 12 years is too little, but now that the decision has been made, what can I do?” Gonzalez said, speaking in Spanish. “I miss my daughter as if it were yesterday. Every day I cry for her… Now, I breathe and walk, asking God for strength and my angel to help me because I know she’s always with me.”

