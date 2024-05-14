Fort Pierce Police ID man fatally shot Sunday west of U.S. 1

FORT PIERCE − A man fatally shot Sunday was identified by Fort Pierce Police as Levil Smith, 37, of Fort Pierce, according to a police spokesperson.

Fort Pierce Police about 7:29 p.m. Sunday went to the area of North 24th Street and Canal Terrace following a shooting, the agency stated on social media. The location is west of U.S. 1 and just south of Avenue D.

Investigators determined an “unknown person” approached Smith, who sustained gunshot wounds. Smith was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead. His identity was provided to TCPalm by Larry Croom, police spokesperson.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Detective Julia Viciere at 772-979-1408 or jviciere@fppd.org. Information also can be supplied by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Search called off: U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver; more than 1,415 miles covered

New 'jugging' criminal trend: More confrontational twist on criminal 'jugging' discovered on Treasure Coast

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man fatally shot identified as Levil Smith of Fort Pierce