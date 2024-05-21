Fort Pierce McDonald's employee of 53 years recognized as new Grandma McFlurry launches

FORT PIERCE — If you've gone to the McDonald's on 615 U.S. 1, chances are you've been served by Barbara Cramer. Cramer has worked for the fast-food giant since 1970, recently celebrating her 53rd anniversary with the Golden Arches.

"They call me the McLegend," Cramer, 75, said.

When Cramer moved to Fort Pierce from New Jersey in 1970, she applied for two jobs — one working for the school board and the McDonald's on U.S. 1, south of her current store.

McDonald's called her back with a job offer first, and the rest has been history for Cramer, who is continuing the family tradition of working at McDonald's.

"I enjoy everything that I do," Cramer said tearfully. "My mom worked for McDonald's, my sister, my brother-in-law, my husband that passed away and my second husband, who was the manager at the U.S. 1 store down here."

Throughout the years, she's worked her way from being a crew member to trainer to manager and now to administrative assistant. She's been at her current store for about 16 years.

In her current position she works seven days a week to keep busy, clocking in at 4:30 a.m. to handle paperwork, prepare food and make breakfast burritos, until around 10 a.m.

"I get up at 2 a.m. and I go to bed at 6 p.m., every day," Cramer said. "I don't let nothing stop me."

Beginning Tuesday, McDonald's is recognizing the local "McLegend" as part of its new Grandma McFlurry promotion. Cramer is just one of the few employee grandmothers participating nationwide in this promotion.

What is the Grandma McFlurry at McDonald's?

McDonald's is launching a limited-edition Grandma McFlurry, comprising crushed-up butterscotch candies and butterscotch syrup swirled into vanilla soft-serve.

"Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, in a news release. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

The limited-edition McFlurry is available while supplies last.

