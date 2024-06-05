Fort Myers teen arrested after attempting to evade troopers, reaching 130 mph speeds

A Fort Myers teenager faces several charges after authorities say he attempted to evade authorities, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Alden Roberts, 18, faces fleeing and multiple counts of reckless driving.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release, authorities attempted to stop Roberts' Hyundai Sonata for speeding at 85 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on State Road 82.

Rather than stopping, troopers said, Roberts accelerated, exceeding 130 mph to evade the traffic stop. He traveled down Daniels Parkway and Gateway Boulevard, where the posted speed limit of 35 mph, troopers said.

Roberts' Hyundai eventually collided with another vehicle on State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard, in Lehigh Acres.

The two occupants of the other vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, troopers said. The extent of their injuries remained unknown Wednesday morning.

Roberts remained in custody Wednesday morning on $67,500 bond. He's next due in court July 8 for his arraignment.

