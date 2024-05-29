Fort Myers police seek public help finding 3-year-old who wasn't remanded to DCF custody

Fort Myers police detectives seek public assistance in locating 3-year-old Sofi Tran, who authorities believe is with her father, Linh Tran, 33, and Ashley Palma, 31. Police said they could be in the Southwest Florida area.

When the Department of Children and Families couldn't take a 3-year-old into custody Tuesday, authorities sounded the alarm.

Fort Myers police detectives seek public assistance in locating Sofi Tran, who authorities believe is with her father, Linh Tran, 33, and Ashley Palma, 31. Police said they could be in the Southwest Florida area.

Fort Myers police detectives seek public assistance in locating 3-year-old Sofi Tran, who authorities believe is with her father, Linh Tran, 33, and Ashley Palma, 31. Police said they could be in the Southwest Florida area.

Police said Sofi Tran was court ordered to be taken into DCF custody and reported missing as of Tuesday to Fort Myers police.

Vehicle homicide arrest: Lehigh Acres man, 21, charged with vehicle homicide in New Year's Eve 2022 fatal crash

Authorities said Linh Tran currently has an active unrelated warrant out of the Tampa area. Court records indicate he was arrested in 2015 for possession of a fictitious driver's license, although state prosecutors dropped the charges Nov. 9, 2015.

Fort Myers police detectives seek public assistance in locating 3-year-old Sofi Tran, who authorities believe is with her father, Linh Tran, 33, and Ashley Palma, 31. Police said they could be in the Southwest Florida area.

Police urge anyone that knows the individuals' whereabouts to contact them at 239-321-7700 or submit a tip on their #AtlasOne app or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Fort Myers police detectives seek public assistance in locating 3-year-old Sofi Tran, who authorities believe is with her father, Linh Tran, 33, and Ashley Palma, 31. Police said they could be in the Southwest Florida area.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FMPD: Search continues after child not remanded to DCF custody