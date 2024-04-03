Fort Myers Police confirm isolated shooting investigation near Roberto Clemente Park

Fort Myers Police on Wednesday afternoon confirmed they were investigating an isolated shooting near Roberto Clemente Park.

Police said the active scene by Roberto Clemente Park affected the area of Henderson Avenue and Dale Street.

It remained unclear Wednesday afternoon if the shooting involved any fatalities. Prior to the incident the city had reported two homicides so far this year.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 239-321-7700, submit a tip through Southweast Florida Crime Stoppers or Fort Myers police's app AtlasOne.

