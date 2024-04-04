Fort Myers man faces homicide charges after Roberto Clemente Park shooting

Tanorish Tarell Jones, 34, faces homicide charges after a Wednesday, April 3, 2024, shooting at Roberto Clemente Park that left one dead.

A Fort Myers man faces charges after authorities confirmed his arrest linked to a fatal Wednesday shooting near Roberto Clemente Park.

Tanorish Tarell Jones, 34, faces homicide charges. He remained in custody Thursday morning without bond set.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, confirmed Thursday morning his link to a Wednesday afternoon fatal shooting near Roberto Clemente Park.

Police on Wednesday said the scene affected the area of Henderson Avenue and Dale Street.

By Wednesday evening, police confirmed a man died from his injuries. His age and hometown remained withheld Thursday morning.

Fort Myers Police on Wednesday afternoon confirmed they were investigating an isolated shooting near Roberto Clemente Park.

This is the city's third homicide this year. The city recorded 10 homicides last year.

Jones is next due in court May 6 for his arraignment.

